Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak: Fire warning, mandatory evacuations issued

Updated: April 29, 2022 01:51 PM
Created: April 29, 2022 12:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Weather Service Albuquerque has issued a rare fire warning for areas through the Gallinas River corridor due to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fires.
The San Miguel County Sheriff's Department is advising the southern end of the fires is spreading rapidly east and southeast Friday through the river corridor, which will create a dangerous and life-threatening fire situation.
The head of the fire may be one mile west of the junction of Highway 65 and Forest Road 263 at 5 p.m., then to Gallinas by 7 and then one mile east of Gallinas by 9.
The Big Pine, Porvenir Canyon, Canovas Canyon, El Porvenir, Gallinas, Lower Canyon Road and Trout Springs areas are under mandatory Go! evacuation status. Anyone living in these areas must leave immediately.
Heavy smoke will continue to impact the area and expand coverage toward the east through the Gallinas River corridor and along County Road A27.
