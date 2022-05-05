Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fires: Crews prepare for critical risk this weekend

Chase Golightly & Kai Porter
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Firefighters are throwing everything they have to fight the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires. Their battle has lasted for nearly a month, and shows no signs of ending as the flames and smoke continue to threaten thousands of homes.
Winds were generally lighter Thursday, but are expected to ramp back up Friday and become widespread Saturday through the middle of the coming week.
At last check, more than 1,300 fire personnel are fighting the flames. More than 165,000 acres have burned and the combined fire is just 20% contained.
Fire officials said they have the next 48 hours to do as much as they can – continuing air attacks, working on containment lines, and protecting structures. Crews also are working on protecting neighborhoods and homes in the more rural evacuation zones around the fire.
In Las Vegas, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited evacuees and volunteers at Memorial Middle School Thursday and helped hand out food.
