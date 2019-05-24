California man accused running over Four Corners woman | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

California man accused running over Four Corners woman

Eddie Hernandez Eddie Hernandez |  Photo: Bloomfield Police Department

The Associated Press
May 24, 2019 10:11 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A California man is accused of running over a woman after police say he was caught shoplifting in northwestern New Mexico.

Advertisement

The Farmington Daily Times reports 34-year-old Eddie Hernandez has been charged with five felony counts, including leaving the scene of an accident knowingly and causing great bodily harm by vehicle.

Bloomfield police say Hernandez of Visalia tried to flee Tuesday in his SUV after employees saw him steal from a dollar store. A witness told police that her grandmother was walking to her car when the SUV hit her, and then it drove back and forth over her.

Court documents say the woman suffered a brain bleed and a fractured collarbone and pelvis. Defense attorney Sarah Field did not immediately return a call for comment on behalf of Hernandez.

___ Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 24, 2019 10:11 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Domestic dispute led to SWAT standoff in NW Albuquerque
Domestic dispute led to SWAT standoff in NW Albuquerque
Electric scooters roll out in Albuquerque
Electric scooters roll out in Albuquerque
Penguins arrive at ABQ BioPark
Penguins arrive at ABQ BioPark
BCSO investigates fatal crash on EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
BCSO investigates fatal crash on EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Albuquerque hosts beer, wine events Memorial Day weekend
Albuquerque hosts beer, wine events Memorial Day weekend
Advertisement




Code talker, longtime state senator passes away
Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94.
Electric scooters roll out in Albuquerque
Electric scooters roll out in Albuquerque
APD to hold gun buyback event
APD to hold gun buyback event
First Hantavirus case of 2019 confirmed in New Mexico
First Hantavirus case of 2019 confirmed in New Mexico
California man accused running over Four Corners woman
Eddie Hernandez