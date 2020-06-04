Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque

Tommy Lopez
Updated: June 04, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: June 04, 2020 07:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, calls have increased for the support of black-owned local businesses around the country, including in Albuquerque.

KOB 4 checked in with Rude Boy Cookies in Albuquerque Thursday because it’s having a giveaway that has been getting a lot of attention up on social media.

Advertisement

Owner Mike Silva says the support for black-owned stores like his is needed right now.

“It’s a good sign of community. It’s a good sign unity,” Silva said. “And one of the beautiful things that I love is that the city seems to rally around those in need of a rally, and that’s why I’m so passionate about this place. Albuquerquens look out for Albuquerquens.”

The shop is giving away two boxes on Sunday that feature Black Lives Matter-themed cookies. People can share the post to win. They’re using the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #LoveCookiesHateRacism.

For each winner, the store will donate $100 to the charity of their choice.

“So we can also do some good, have some fun and spread the word and then give back to the community,” Silva said.

The BLM-themed cookies will also go on sale starting Friday morning.

There’s a list of some Albuquerque black-owned businesses that has been going around social media. It features:

  • Taste of the Caribbean
  • Nexus
  • Flower Loop
  • Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles
  • Rude Boy Cookies
  • Mr. Powdrel’s Barbeque
  • Bobbi’s Lomestyle Catering
  • Creative Duke Media
  • K’Lynn’s Southern Cajun Fusion
  • Manimalkingdom
  • Leela’s Body Cocktails
  • Q Cakes
  • Biscuit Boy
  • The Rain Tunnel Car Spa
  • Beets Juice Bar & Cafe
  • Talking Drums African Caribbean Grill
  • Focus Advertising Specialties
  • Trendz Beauty Supply
  • The Doorman
  • Cultivating Coders


