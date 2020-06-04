Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque

The shop is giving away two boxes on Sunday that feature Black Lives Matter-themed cookies. People can share the post to win. They’re using the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #LoveCookiesHateRacism.

For each winner, the store will donate $100 to the charity of their choice.

“So we can also do some good, have some fun and spread the word and then give back to the community,” Silva said.

The BLM-themed cookies will also go on sale starting Friday morning.

There’s a list of some Albuquerque black-owned businesses that has been going around social media. It features: