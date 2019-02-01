Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism | KOB 4
Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism

KOB Web Staff
February 01, 2019 05:12 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— A confrontation at Santa Fe Plaza is getting a lot of attention.

A Native American performer says he was mocked by, what appear to be tourists.

In a video, recorded by Steve Wilkerson, John Swiftbird could be heard performing.

Three women are seen standing in front of him, making gestures with their arms, and bobbing their heads.

Swiftbird told the Santa Fe New Mexican that he interpreted the women's actions as racist.

Wilkerson felt the same way.

He recorded them as they walked away. They tried to hide their faces and denied being racist.

The video ends with the women getting into an SUV, with Georgia license plates, and driving away.

Click here to watch the entire video

KOB Web Staff


Updated: February 01, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: February 01, 2019 04:07 PM

