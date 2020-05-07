Camp for kids affected by cancer going virtual

Rosenblum said they will give kids "camp in a box." The box will include crafts, games and other events that can be held virtually.

Genesis learned Thursday she would be getting a box full of goodies.

"I'm excited. I want to do the dance and stuff too - I wonder how we're going to do that," she said.

Any kid in New Mexico who has been personally impacted by cancer can sign up for Camp Enchantment.

The organization is also asking for people to donate supplies for the "camp in the box." Click here to make your donation.

