Camp for kids affected by cancer going virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Camp Enchantment, a summer camp in the Manzano Mountains for kids who are battling cancer, will be different this year.
"I was really sad, I was really looking forward to this year, because, like, I wanted to see everybody," said Genesis Torres, who is in remission from Leukemia.
The camp will continue this year, however, it will be conducted virtually.
"Because the kids are immunocompromised - which means they don't have as strong of immune systems as you and I do, let alone with COVID-19 going on, we just felt the best way to operate camp right now would be virtually," said Camp Enchantment director Shayna Rosenblum.
Rosenblum said they will give kids "camp in a box." The box will include crafts, games and other events that can be held virtually.
Genesis learned Thursday she would be getting a box full of goodies.
"I'm excited. I want to do the dance and stuff too - I wonder how we're going to do that," she said.
Any kid in New Mexico who has been personally impacted by cancer can sign up for Camp Enchantment.
The organization is also asking for people to donate supplies for the "camp in the box." Click here to make your donation.
