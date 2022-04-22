Campbell Road Fire: 950 acres burned, evacuations possible | KOB 4
Campbell Road Fire: 950 acres burned, evacuations possible

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 22, 2022 07:38 PM

UNION COUNTY, N.M. — The Campbell Road Fire started east of Des Moines off of Road 370 and Campbell Road in Union County Friday.

This wind-driven fire is very active and running in pinon-juniper, grass, and brush. The fire is estimated at 950 acres and 0% contained. 

Structures are threatened, and evacuations are possible. The cause is under investigation.

Cause of Fire: Under investigation

Area Vegetation: Grass, brush, pinion-juniper

Estimated Acres Burned: 950

Ownership(s): Private

Structures Threatened: Yes

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: Possible


