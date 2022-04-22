Campbell Road Fire: 950 acres burned, evacuations possible

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 22, 2022 07:38 PM
UNION COUNTY, N.M. — The Campbell Road Fire started east of Des Moines off of Road 370 and Campbell Road in Union County Friday.
This wind-driven fire is very active and running in pinon-juniper, grass, and brush. The fire is estimated at 950 acres and 0% contained.
Structures are threatened, and evacuations are possible. The cause is under investigation.
Cause of Fire: Under investigation
Area Vegetation: Grass, brush, pinion-juniper
Estimated Acres Burned: 950
Ownership(s): Private
Structures Threatened: Yes
Structures Burned: No
Evacuations: Possible
