Cancellation of NM State Fair is a blow to 4-H

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Kids and teenagers who participate in 4-H were disappointed to learn the New Mexico State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Every year I show pigs and recently about the last four years, I've been showing steers," said 16-year-old Kayden Queener.
Organizers of at least one other New Mexico fair have found ways to preserve 4-H events.
4-H exhibitions are just about the only events happening at the Santa Fe County Fair this year, but they won't include fans.
"During this time when we haven't been able to have things like competitive sports, things like that, this is giving them something to do," said Anna War, spokesperson for Santa Fe County.
The New Mexico State Fair is taking a different approach. General manager of the fair, Dan Mourning, said it doesn't make sense to have the stay fair unless everyone is able to enjoy it.
"Our guests play a critical role in the event," Mourning said. "And we wouldn't have it any other way."
