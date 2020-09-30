Candidates running for congress in NM react to presidential debate

"Since the first day of Mark’s campaign, he has been clear he doesn’t agree with every comment, tweet, or sound bite from the President. Mark strongly condemns all forms of extremism - from white supremacy to Antifa rioters. The political environment in America is too toxic, and Ben Ray Lujan has played a major role in that. We need to move beyond it, and while Mark has committed to working with anyone - regardless of party - to benefit New Mexico, Ben Ray Lujan has consistently put DC partisanship over the needs of our state."

U.S. Senate candidate Libertarian Bob Walsh

"Mr. Walsh turned his TV off in disgust after about 10 minutes. The content and tone of the debate was adversely affected by the absence of Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party candidate that will be on the ballot in all 50 states. The Libertarian Party is not just central between the two establishment parties, it is radically centrist, offering significantly different options, such as running a budgetary surplus, bringing home the troops, and encouraging immigration.

Our Declaration proclaims that we all have the same birthright. Any notion of white supremacy is not just contrary to our declaration, it is an abomination.

Bob Walsh offers an option to prevent either establishment party from dominating the Senate, requiring mature discussion of each issue instead of partisan bombast.

We will continue to offer a principled approach, carefully considering basic morality, our Declaration, and our Constitution."

Democrat Rep. Deb Haaland, New Mexico's 1st Congressional District

"Last night we saw Donald Trump refuse to denounce white supremacists and the hate they stand for. We also saw a President that continued to make excuses for his lack of leadership and one who constantly interrupted and refused to play along by the rules. Joe Biden showed America last night that he is the calm and steady leader we need as President. Americans have seen what four years of failed leadership underneath President Trump looks like. Because of Trump and Republicans over 200,000 Americans are dead due to the COVID pandemic. This November issues like our health care, our children's education, and our democracy are on the ballot."

Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes, New Mexico's 1st Congressional District candidate

"Rep. Deb Haaland and her party has once again resorted to name calling. Her behavior and the behavior of her party’s presidential nominee is disrespectful, desperate and out of touch with the needs of the people. They immediately resort to name calling when they can’t get their words out. Joe Biden was a prime example of desperation when he digressed to calling a sitting president names while on the debate platform. It shows how far left they will go to try and win. Telling a sitting president to “shut up,” was even more evidence of desperation and a clear display of the lack of respect for the American people and the office of President of the United States. President Trump clearly has denounced white supremacists, stating he was “willing to do that” during the debate. He further stated “I want to see peace.” Clearly there was no mention of peace from the other side. My opponent often Tweets “No justice, no peace.” The far-left resorts to putting politics above people because they think the American people are not watching or listening. My opponent and her nominee, whom she endorsed, refuse to denounce hate groups like ANTIFA, but continue to cry racism. The hypocrisy continues with her endorsement and support of ANTIFA calling them “peaceful protestors.” At the end of the day we must unite to save our economy, save our country and serve the American people. I have always worked on both sides of the aisle to get things done, we must stop electing those who refuse to compromise and present common-sense solutions. Our beautiful downtown was destroyed by radical protestors and Rep. Haaland called the destruction “a few acts of petty vandalism.” I denounce all violent protests, hate groups and racist behavior. My opponent will not, she still stands with ANTIFA. This is the most important election of our lifetime. I believe the platform, last night was more of a discussion rather than a debate. But it clearly showed the American people that their vote has consequences, they now have a choice to make, peace vs. violence."

Republican Yvette Herrell, New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District candidate

"I am a strong supporter of President Trump and am proud to have his endorsement in this race. My campaign continues to focus on uniting New Mexicans around our shared values of limited government, Constitutional rights, and pro-business economic policies."

Democrat Xochilt Torres Small, New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

KOB 4 did not receive a comment from Torres Small

Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District candidate

"I denounce any type of racism, especially racism that includes violent act. When we fail to open the door for other people to come to the table and speak, then you have these tangents, so I really think as New Mexicans, irrespective of party, we really need to open the door to conversation."

Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

"Incredibly alarming, right? Too many communities in New Mexico have suffered discrimination or violence at the hands of white supremacy groups, through the hands of bigotry"