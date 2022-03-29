CannaBiz: Why one New Mexico city is set to see a big marijuana sales boom

Mayor Perea calls his city a “bedroom community” because many people live there but work and spend money in El Paso. He thinks cannabis will bring some of that money back into his city and expects a $7 million boost to nearly double the city's revenue.

As of this week, Sunland Park has 21 licenses to sell or produce either approved or awaiting approval, and the mayor expects more to follow – all in a city that has just one grocery store.

Medical marijuana shops that have already set up in the city, like Pecos Valley Production, are well-positioned to capitalize on recreational sales right out of the gate.

“It's really exciting,” manager Colt DeMorris said. “Anybody that wants to use it responsibly, nobody should be able to tell you what you can or can't put into their bodies as long as they're not hurting anybody else.”

The New Mexico-based company anticipates a surge in customers.

“It's great,” DeMorris said. “We definitely will get a lot more business being that we're a border town.”

Other businesses in Sunland Park would be breaking into the industry for the first time, like Cannaglass, a smoke shop.

“It's new to us. It's new to the area. We're hoping that it brings a lot of jobs to the community,” Paris Duran said. “We're just excited to see how it goes.”

Another local business owner, Jaime Perez, says he's going to transform an auto body shop into a pot shop.

“Super excited. It should be pretty big for the city of Sunland Park.”

But it will be a pretty big concern for El Paso police.

“When it becomes legal in New Mexico, we're still going to enforce the statute, as we have been,” said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, an El Paso Police Department spokesperson.

In northwest El Paso, police will be able to be within line-of-sight of legal sales across the border, something Carrillo says officers are well aware of.

“Keep it in New Mexico is all we're asking,” he said.

And Sunland Park is happy to host a few highs.

“We want people – if they want to come buy marijuana, fine. That's absolutely, perfectly fine with us, but we also want you to stay here at our hotels here within the city of Sunland Park and also visit the restaurants and enjoy some of the outdoor recreation activities that we might have,” Mayor Perea said.

If Texas or the federal government legalizes pot, the mayor knows this boost may not last forever.

He hopes to see more development around the racetrack and casino, the city's big attraction, which would be another way that marijuana would be a catalyst for the area.

“I think that would be transformational and actually would be a gold star for the entire state of New Mexico,” Mayor Perea said.