Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: November 24, 2020 03:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state canvassing board has certified Joe Biden's win in New Mexico, delivering the state's five electoral votes to the Democrat.
Approval came Tuesday as the board met remotely amid the surging pandemic.
Biden’s victory without a campaign visit to New Mexico extended a string of victories for his party in a state where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by 14 percentage points.
However, Biden's margin of victory fell short of that margin because of significant Republican turnout in some parts of the state.
New Mexico was one of several states due to certify the election on Tuesday.
