Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico | KOB 4

Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico

Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: November 24, 2020 03:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state canvassing board has certified Joe Biden's win in New Mexico, delivering the state's five electoral votes to the Democrat.

Approval came Tuesday as the board met remotely amid the surging pandemic.

Advertisement

Biden’s victory without a campaign visit to New Mexico extended a string of victories for his party in a state where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by 14 percentage points.

However, Biden's margin of victory fell short of that margin because of significant Republican turnout in some parts of the state.

New Mexico was one of several states due to certify the election on Tuesday.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico launches COVID testing, contact tracing agreement for essential businesses
New Mexico launches COVID testing, contact tracing agreement for essential businesses
Local actor reacts to news of Netflix expansion
Local actor reacts to news of Netflix expansion
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding
More than 240k Navajos apply for tribal virus relief funding
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar