Capital High School student dies in single-vehicle crash

Justine Lopez
Created: January 19, 2020 05:57 PM
SANTA FE, N.M - Santa Fe police responded to a fatal car accident Sunday along Mutt Nelson Road.
Police said the driver of the single-vehicle crash, who was later identified as 16-year-old Jesus Montijo Tavarez, was deceased on-scene.
Montijo Tavarez was a junior at Capital High School.
Santa Fe Public School Superintendent Dr. Veronica C. Garcia sent the following statement to parents:
“We offer our deepest condolences to Jesus’ family, friends, and loved ones. We will offer grief counselors and support for staff and students throughout the day on Tuesday at Capital High School."
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company