Capital High School student killed in Thursday morning shooting

|
|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 16, 2020 04:56 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 03:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 17-year was found dead in Santa Fe Thursday.
Police said they located the body of Ivan Perez in a parking lot on Jaguar Drive. Police said he suffered gunshot wounds to the chest.
Another male was also located at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Medical Center, where he is reportedly stable.
Police identified Mario Guizar-Anchondo as the main suspect in the shootings. He was apprehended Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company