Car crash caused Rail Runner delay, I-25 closure
Car crash caused Rail Runner delay, I-25 closure

Christina Rodriguez
February 14, 2019 10:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Rail Runner is running again Thursday night after a car crashed on the tracks. 

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday a rollover accident happened, causing an hour delay for the Rail Runner while authorities cleared the tracks.  

I-25 was also closed for an hour. 

Two cars were involved, but state police say no one was seriously hurt. 

The accident happened near the La Cienega exit of I-25 in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe Police are investigating. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: February 14, 2019 10:50 PM
Created: February 14, 2019 09:55 PM

