Car crash caused Rail Runner delay, I-25 closure
Christina Rodriguez
February 14, 2019 10:50 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The Rail Runner is running again Thursday night after a car crashed on the tracks.
Around 5 p.m. on Thursday a rollover accident happened, causing an hour delay for the Rail Runner while authorities cleared the tracks.
I-25 was also closed for an hour.
Two cars were involved, but state police say no one was seriously hurt.
The accident happened near the La Cienega exit of I-25 in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe Police are investigating.
