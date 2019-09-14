Car crashes into New Mexico restaurant; 1 killed, 2 injured | KOB 4
Car crashes into New Mexico restaurant; 1 killed, 2 injured

The Associated Press
September 14, 2019 04:16 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities say a car driven by a woman attempting to leave a restaurant's parking lot crashed into the building, killing one patron inside and injuring two others.
    
According to the State Police, "for reasons still under investigation," the car accelerated and drove forward into the restaurant in Ruidoso Friday night.
    
The State Police said Saturday that 58-year-old Tammy Lynn Ford of Clovis was killed while a 58-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured.
    
The State Police said alcohol wasn't a factor in causing the crash.
    
It said the car's driver was a 70-year-old Ruidoso woman who wasn't injured and that her name wasn't being released because she hadn't been charged.
    
Ruidoso is 118 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of El Paso, Texas.

Created: September 14, 2019 04:16 PM

