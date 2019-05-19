Car plows into Dollar General in Grants
May 19, 2019 04:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A driver crashed their car into the Dollar General in Grants on Sunday.
No one was injured, according to Grants Fire and Rescue.
It's not clear what caused the driver to crash into the store. However, an investigation is underway.
The store is expected to be closed for about a week.
