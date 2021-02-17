Carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame for 3 deaths in SW Albuquerque

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is waiting on the autopsy reports to find out how three people died in a southwest Albuquerque home.
Police said a homeowner called 911 after finding a body inside a car, in the garage of his rental home.
When police arrived, they found two more bodies inside the house.
Police said there were strong car fumes inside the garage, and inside the home.
Police believe carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue said they respond to more carbon monoxide poisoning cases when temperatures drop.
They say people can protect themselves by doing the following:
"Your car does emit carbon monoxide so if you do or you are warming up your car in your garage, make sure you open up your door to let those fumes, that carbon monoxide out because it can become toxic," said AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz.
AFR said a kerosene heater is a better alternative if a home's heater goes out. However, Ruiz reminds people to keep any heater at least three feet from flammable objects like curtains or blankets.
