Carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame for 3 deaths in SW Albuquerque

Police believe carbon monoxide poisoning may be to blame.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said they respond to more carbon monoxide poisoning cases when temperatures drop.

They say people can protect themselves by doing the following:

Check carbon monoxide detectors regularly

Avoid using a gas stove to heat a home

Do not leave a car running in a closed garage

"Your car does emit carbon monoxide so if you do or you are warming up your car in your garage, make sure you open up your door to let those fumes, that carbon monoxide out because it can become toxic," said AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz.

AFR said a kerosene heater is a better alternative if a home's heater goes out. However, Ruiz reminds people to keep any heater at least three feet from flammable objects like curtains or blankets.