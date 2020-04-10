CARES Act allows homeowners to delay mortgage payment, but there's a catch

Using Suntrust Bank as an example, they require an account to be current after the forbearance period.

That means if a person has a $1,000 mortgage, and they do not pay for April, May and June, they will owe all $4,000 when they make their July payment.

Gettler wants people to think hard about whether they should take a break from their mortgage payments — especially if their finances haven't been affected by the pandemic.

"It should be for people who are in need of deferred payments," he said. "They're allowing everybody, even if you are working and your job hasn't been affected. And that's really not what forbearance is for."

Gettler said people who are in a good spot financially should consider refinancing their home mortgage. He said rates are at an all-time low, and they likely won't stay that way.