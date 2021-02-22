CARES Act funding helping Navajo Nation provide essential necessities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation is making progress in bringing necessities, like electricity, water and broadband, to more of its people.

"In this day and age of COVID-19, we know it's very important that we get internet capability and access to our Navajo folks because many of our students are still at home logging in to get their homework and get their instructions on a daily basis," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.