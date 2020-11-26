Carlsbad Albertsons donates food for hundreds before temporarily closing

The next day, staff got volunteers together to give about $35,000 worth of food to four local nonprofits.

“It was really neat getting to make a difference in the lives of others because we have a lot of people that are struggling here during the pandemic,” Beaty said. “A lot of people just haven’t recovered financially.”

Donations have been down for many nonprofits during the pandemic.

“The food banks are kind of overrun with food donation requests,” Beaty said.

And they were grateful for the store’s efforts.

“This occasion was overwhelming,” said Elba Farrell, the director of Carlsbad Community Kitchen. “It’s a great thing, to be able to save that food, but Albertsons has always been good to us.”

Organizations like the United Way of Carlsbad said they’re still helping a lot of families through many organizations, and even the oil and gas industry—which has fallen on hard times—is still contributing in a big way.

The United Way still has funding for rent, food assistance and more in Eddy County. Click here to learn more.

The Albertsons is back open, as of Wednesday, and staff even gave out items like diapers, baby formula, and first aid supplies to struggling families.