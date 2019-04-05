Carlsbad City Council approves grant to address littering problem | KOB 4
Carlsbad City Council approves grant to address littering problem

Faith Egbuonu
April 05, 2019 07:22 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. —  The City of Carlsbad has approved a $22,650 grant from New Mexico Clean and Beautiful to help keep Carlsbad clean.

Mary Garwood, the director of Keep Carlsbad Beautiful, is frustrated with the amount of litter.

"With more people, comes more trash obviously, so we're getting more incidents of littering," she said. "We will use it for trash grabbers, we'll use it for trash bags, safety vests... everything that a group would need to complete a successful cleanup."

Overall, Garwood and her team want Carlsbad to be a clean place to live and visit.

Garwood says to be aware of where waste is going and to make sure trash is bagged before it is tossed out.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: April 05, 2019 07:22 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 04:49 PM

