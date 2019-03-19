Carlsbad considers resolution against New Mexico gun control | KOB 4
Carlsbad considers resolution against New Mexico gun control

Carlsbad considers resolution against New Mexico gun control

The Associated Press
March 19, 2019 01:28 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Officials in a southeastern New Mexico city will consider a resolution that declares they won't enforce gun laws that they believe violate gun owners' constitutional rights.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the Carlsbad City Council has scheduled a special meeting Thursday to consider declaring the city a sanctuary for the Second Amendment.

Several New Mexico counties and cities have made similar declarations in response to a series of gun control measures that have gone before state lawmakers.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill earlier this month that expands mandatory background checks on firearm sales.

The Legislature has also passed a bill that ensures people under protective orders for domestic violence relinquish their guns.

Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway says the resolution seeks clarify the city's opposition.

