Carlsbad hosts first 'rapid-hiring' event

Faith Egbuonu
April 09, 2019 07:42 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. — The New Mexico State Personnel Office started its first rapid-hiring event in Carlsbad.

The state's Personnel Office Director Pam Coleman says the rapid-hire event gives people the opportunity to be exposed to state agencies across the board.

"We have Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Tax and Revenue Department, Department of Workforce Solutions, and the State Personnel office... together helping all people see what it is like to give back to their community through state employment," Coleman said.

Some say while the oil and gas industry has been great for the economy in Carlsbad, other departments have taken a big hit. Orlene Lucas, the human resources supervisor at the New Mexico Department of Transportation hopes to see a change soon.

"We are looking to hire highway maintenance workers and engineering technicians," Lucas said. "We are having difficulty filling those positions down in this area, so we came out to be a part of the rapid-hire event."

The state will make the rounds all over New Mexico in the next few days, starting with Roswell on Wednesday and Farmington on Friday. For more information, click here.

Faith Egbuonu


Created: April 09, 2019 07:42 PM

