Carlsbad hosts first 'rapid-hiring' event

Some say while the oil and gas industry has been great for the economy in Carlsbad, other departments have taken a big hit. Orlene Lucas, the human resources supervisor at the New Mexico Department of Transportation hopes to see a change soon.

"We are looking to hire highway maintenance workers and engineering technicians," Lucas said. "We are having difficulty filling those positions down in this area, so we came out to be a part of the rapid-hire event."

The state will make the rounds all over New Mexico in the next few days, starting with Roswell on Wednesday and Farmington on Friday. For more information, click here.