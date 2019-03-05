Carlsbad man drowns in river, friend suspects foul play | KOB 4
Carlsbad man drowns in river, friend suspects foul play

Faith Egbuonu
March 05, 2019 07:03 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Police say a man's body was found in a local river last Wednesday, but the man's childhood friend believes otherwise. The body found has been identified as Brad Brazeal.

Happy memories are all that's left behind of Robert Devine's childhood friend, Brad Brazeal.

"I'm fearful that there was some sort of foul play," said Devine.

He reminisced about the good times they shared and said Brazeal was a loving guy.

"Brad was the center of our group. He was always smiling. He was the life of the crowd. He always wanted to help people," said Devine.

Devine says the last he heard from Brazeal was two months ago, but all seemed well.

"Once the officers arrived, they did make their way out to the river by a boat by the two people that actually found the subject, and did confirm that there was a body submerged," Detective Lt. Balencia said.

Devine thought his friend was enjoying clear blue water in Hawaii, so to learn of Brazeal's body found in the cold Pecos River was shocking to him.

"We all thought he was in Hawaii. When I was initially told it was Brad, I did not believe it. I refused to believe it," Devine said.

However, Devine says the rumors surrounding his friend's death is not the Brad he knew at all.

"There's a lot of negative accusations about drugs and alcohol. I want people to know that's not true. That's not true at all," said Devine.

Instead, he wants everyone to remember the great guy he knew.

"Everybody loved Brad. To this day, everybody loves Brad," said Devine.

Police say the case is still under investigation, and Brazeal's body has been sent to the coroner's office for an autopsy.

