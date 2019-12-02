Carlsbad police investigate murder-suicide

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 02, 2019 04:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide.
Police said they responded to the 100 block of W. Francis on Nov. 27 after receiving a report about two people who had been shot.
Upon arriving, police found a female who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. They also located a male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the Carlsbad Medical Center.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at (575) 885-2111 Ext. 240.
