Carlsbad police to form new bomb squad
Faith Egbuonu
August 09, 2019 07:08 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Police Department received a $50,000 check from Chevron, and donations from other sponsors to form a bomb squad.
"We had a recent bomb incident that occurred," said Carlsbad Police Chief, Shane Skinner. "We had an improvised explosive device that happened as far as a result of a pending investigation here."
Skinner said it took at least 15 hours before they received a response from the State Police Bomb Squad.
"That particular day, they were busy on another bomb call over in Hobbs, NM," Skinner said. "That caused a great deal of stress, obviously for the community of Carlsbad, but it put a great stress on our police department."
"We realized that agencies such as NMSP, or our federal law partners such as the ATF are often busy on these type of things," Skinner said. "It kind of precipitated for us to continue to push forward with our own plan."
Skinner said the department had the bomb squad plan in the works since Spring 2018.
The funds will go toward training, bomb suits and new equipment needed for the officers.
"Most bomb units are going to integrate the use of a robotic device, because we're not wanting to place our officers in any more harms way than we can," Skinner said.
It's expected to go into effect next year.
"Not only would we like to provide this type of service in a more expedited manner to our community, but we would also like to provide it to surrounding agencies in southeastern New Mexico," Skinner said.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Created: August 09, 2019 07:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved