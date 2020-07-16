Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension

Kai Porter
Updated: July 16, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 04:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The owner of a restaurant that had its license suspended for refusing to close indoor dining is defending their decision.
The state suspended the food permit at the historic Trinity Hotel and Restaurant in Carlsbad after it refused to comply with the governor's new public health order, which bans indoor dining.
"It wasn't a decision to defy her. It is a decision to show that the restaurants have become equipped and prepared, and we have spent a small fortune preparing in the way that the state would like, with the state mandates and cleaning procedures, everything that the state has set up we're not in the position to do everything they wanted us to and capriciously they have shut us down," said Janie Balzano, owner of Trinity Hotel & Restaurant.
The New Mexico Environment Department's (NMED) secretary claims indoor dining puts people at risk of spreading COVID-19.
“Last week, 15% of all rapid responses were at restaurants due to an employee testing positive for COVID,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney. “We are grateful to the hundreds of food establishments around the state who are committed to protecting their employees, customers and their industry.”
However, Balzano doesn't believe the restaurant is putting anyone at an elevated risk of catching the virus.
"Everything in my building is thoroughly sanitized and I would not be able to say that," she said. "There are places in Carlsbad that I do not go: big box stores, certain grocery stores, and things like that, because I see there are no procedures. There are no masks. There are no gloves. I will not put my people like that in danger and I will not endanger anybody that steps through my doors.”
Balzano is appealing the permit suspension, and plan to keep the restaurant open to diners despite the state warning they could face legal action.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company