Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension



“Last week, 15% of all rapid responses were at restaurants due to an employee testing positive for COVID,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney. “We are grateful to the hundreds of food establishments around the state who are committed to protecting their employees, customers and their industry.”

However, Balzano doesn't believe the restaurant is putting anyone at an elevated risk of catching the virus.

"Everything in my building is thoroughly sanitized and I would not be able to say that," she said. "There are places in Carlsbad that I do not go: big box stores, certain grocery stores, and things like that, because I see there are no procedures. There are no masks. There are no gloves. I will not put my people like that in danger and I will not endanger anybody that steps through my doors.”

Balzano is appealing the permit suspension, and plan to keep the restaurant open to diners despite the state warning they could face legal action.