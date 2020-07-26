Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral | KOB 4
Advertisement

Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral

Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral

The Associated Press
Created: July 26, 2020 10:08 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman was allowed to leave jail to attend her son’s funeral but never returned has been sentenced.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Angela Sotelo of Carlsbad pleaded no contest this month to an attempting to escape charge.

Advertisement

According to a criminal complaint, a state judge allowed Sotelo to attend the funeral of her son in August 2019 on a furlough. But Sotelo never returned at her assigned time.

Police eventually found Sotelo on Dec. 5 and charged her with escaping from jail, failure to appear and failure to comply.

She was sentenced to three years in prison.

A judge added four years to Sotelo’s original sentence, as Sotelo is a habitual offender.

She previously had been sentenced for drug charges.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule
30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 324 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 324 new COVID-19 cases
APD chief talks about recent protests, union survey
APD chief talks about recent protests, union survey
APD: Shooting in SE Albuquerque leaves one man dead
APD: Shooting in SE Albuquerque leaves one man dead
Organizers host car rally for the safe reopening of schools
Organizers host car rally for the safe reopening of schools
Advertisement


Troubled New Mexico sheriff’s office to get ‘superhero’ tool
Troubled New Mexico sheriff’s office to get ‘superhero’ tool
Civil rights group rebuffs member, supports Ethnic Studies
FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, then-LULAC New Mexico state director Ralph Arellanes speaks at a rally in Albuquerque, N.M., calling for a federal probe of the Albuquerque Police Department following a number of officer-involved shootings. Arellanes, now the executive director of New Mexico LULAC, called the University of New Mexico, on Monday, July 20, 2020, to end its support for Chicano and Native American Studies because he's upset the state is taking down monuments connected to Spanish conquistadors. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)
Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral
Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral
APD chief talks about recent protests, union survey
APD chief talks about recent protests, union survey
Organizers host car rally for the safe reopening of schools
Organizers host car rally for the safe reopening of schools