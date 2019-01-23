Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating

Lunsford said his daughter, Brittney, let friends, who were homeless, stay with her. He said everything seemed normal at first.

"She even called me at the house and asked me how to cook ribs and how to season ribs. She was going to cook ribs or steak for them," Lunsford said.

Melendrez asked Brittney to use her car to drive to Albuquerque and she refused, according to Lunsford. He says that's when things began to escalate.

"They just started beating her profusely. He pistol whipped my daughter until her ears were split wide open," Lunsford said.

Brittney's sister, Megan Hicks, says she was asleep when she received a cal. It was Brittney whispering for help. She then sent a text, asking her to alert police.

"They found out she was calling me trying to get help. They told her that if the police showed up to the house, they will shoot her upon arrival and they will shoot her children, so she took a big risk in calling me," Hicks said.

Brittney's mother, Donna Hernandez, feared the worst.

"I called her father. I didn't know if my baby was going to die. I didn't know at this point were my grandchildren were," said Hernandez.

Carlsbad police arrested Melendrez. He faces aggravated battery, false imprisonment, abuse of a child and other charges. Carlsbad police are still investigating the case.

The victim is currently at home getting rest, surrounded by family.