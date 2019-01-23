Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating

Faith Egbuonu
January 23, 2019 11:13 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M.- A woman is recovering after a violent assault.

Advertisement

Police say the woman was beaten Monday while her children were nearby.

"Upon the arrival, they made contact with David Melendrez, his girlfriend and also the victim. In addition, there were two young children there," Detective Lt. Jaime Balencia said. 

Lunsford said his daughter, Brittney, let friends, who were homeless, stay with her. He said everything seemed normal at first.

"She even called me at the house and asked me how to cook ribs and how to season ribs. She was going to cook ribs or steak for them," Lunsford said.

Melendrez asked Brittney to use her car to drive to Albuquerque and she refused, according to Lunsford. He says that's when things began to escalate.

"They just started beating her profusely. He pistol whipped my daughter until her ears were split wide open," Lunsford said.

Brittney's sister, Megan Hicks, says she was asleep when she received a cal. It was Brittney whispering for help. She then sent a text, asking her to alert police.

"They found out she was calling me trying to get help. They told her that if the police showed up to the house, they will shoot her upon arrival and they will shoot her children, so she took a big risk in calling me," Hicks said.

Brittney's mother, Donna Hernandez, feared the worst.

"I called her father. I didn't know if my baby was going to die. I didn't know at this point were my grandchildren were," said Hernandez.

Carlsbad police arrested Melendrez. He faces aggravated battery, false imprisonment, abuse of a child and other charges. Carlsbad police are still investigating the case.

The victim is currently at home getting rest, surrounded by family. 

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: January 23, 2019 11:13 PM
Created: January 23, 2019 09:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking in NM
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking in NM
Highway 165 closed after several drivers were left stranded in snow
Highway 165 closed after several drivers were left stranded in snow
Developers of proposed Albuquerque hotel want tax break
Developers of proposed Albuquerque hotel want tax break
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Advertisement




New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Woman who accused football player of rape files lawsuit against UNM
Woman who accused football player of rape files lawsuit against UNM
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
International District community members attempt to solve crime problem
International District community members attempt to solve crime problem
New Mexico State Police using laser scanners to create 3D models of crime scenes
New Mexico State Police using laser scanners to create 3D models of crime scenes