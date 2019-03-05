Carson National Forest looks to fill multiple temporary positions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Applicants have until tomorrow night to apply for a seasonal job for the Carson National Forest.
Applications for multiple positions will be accepted through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
The temporary positions are open to the public and temporary employees can be rehired for the same position the following year.
Temporary employees can compete for permanent positions after working 24 months in a temporary position.
