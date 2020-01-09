Carvana setting up shop in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
SANTA FE, N.M.- Carvana, the online auto retailer, is expanding to Santa Fe.
Carvana allows customers to search more than 15,000 vehicles from their home. After a purchase is made, it will be delivered to the customer as soon as the next day.
Great Little Cars, a dealership in Santa Fe, is not worried about losing customers to Carvana.
"Carvana, we've heard good things but they're not really competition for us,” he said. ”Mainly because we cater to like a little niche market here in Santa Fe. Mostly families that have been coming here for 25 years. They like us just because we have a small person connection with them."
Liu also says online car buying isn't for everyone. Some people prefer buying cars the old-fashioned way, in person.
"If you buy in person you can touch it feel it, smell it, you can drive it, listen to the bumps in the road, that kind of stuff,” he said. “You buy it online you don't know what you're going to get. You may buy it drive it for 10 minutes and hate it."
