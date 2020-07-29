Case against former Santa Fe deputy accused killing his partner dismissed

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 29, 2020 02:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The voluntary manslaughter case against Tai Chan, the former Santa Fe deputy who is accused of killing his partner in 2014, was dismissed Wednesday.
Chan faced two previous murder trials which ended with hung juries.
A spokesperson for the district attorney said the judge agreed with Chan’s defense motion that the case took “six years” and violated his right to a speedy trial and due process. The judge also sanctioned the prosecutors for engaging in prosecutorial misconduct over “scheduling” matters, she said.
Chan claimed self-defense after shooting Jeremy Martin inside a Las Cruces hotel.
The district attorney will not retry Chan, according to the spokesperson.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company