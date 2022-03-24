Case against man who drove pickup truck onto courthouse steps will head to trial

No witnesses were called by Pargas’ attorney Renee Broberg.

Rhodes testified that on the night of April 30, 2021, local law enforcement received multiple calls about a three-vehicle collision on South Main Street, and of a vehicle driving recklessly.

“We had a caller call-in saying a driver was driving very erratic, that he was also trying to run over pedestrians,” Rhodes said.

As he was heading to the call, Rhodes encountered the pickup truck, allegedly driven by Pargas, veering between lanes, driving into oncoming traffic, failing to stop for traffic lights and driving on a blown-out front right tire.

When the pursuit, reached the downtown area, the pickup left the road, went over a curb and across the lawn of the courthouse and up the steps of its western entrance.

“The vehicle actually drove up the steps and was just feet from entering into the building when the vehicle got stuck on the courthouse steps due to the front right tire being blown out,” Rhodes said.

Court records indicate that when he emerged from the pickup truck, Pargas reportedly refused to follow commands from law enforcement and had to be physically restrained, as several pills fell out of his pockets.

Williams testified Thursday that while he did not get an estimate of the damages from an outside party, he estimates that the steps on the historic building will cost more than $40,000 to repair.

In addition to the damage to the courthouse, court records state that, “there had been at least five vehicles that had crashed into by Mr. Pargas’ truck due to his reckless driving prior to the officer’s engagement.

In May 2021, Hunter had granted a motion by the district attorney’s office to hold Pargas in pretrial detention. He is now being held without bond pending trial.