Case against suspect involved in Santa Fe obelisk protest moves forward

“The court is sorry the case has created confusion due the inability to authenticate or verify that notice of motion was emailed to the prosecuting officer,” said Judge Donita Sena.

Officer Campbell appeared in court Monday, and argued that the dozens of officers mentioned in his police records should be allowed to testify.

“I had no intention of calling any other witnesses other than law enforcement,” he said.

But Sunderland’s attorney argued those witnesses shouldn’t be allowed because the defense wasn’t notified properly.

“This does not suffice for a witness list,” said defense attorney Kathryn T. Fischer.

Judge Sena agreed.

“The court is going to rule in favor of defense counsel's motion to suppress any of the witnesses listed in that report because the rule was not met in terms of procedure,” the judge said.

The case now moves forward with jury selection, but it’s unclear how soon the case will be heard due to the State Supreme Court’s freeze on jury hearings due to COVID-19.