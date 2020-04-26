Cases rise to 1,637 on Navajo Nation, 59 total confirmed deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Saturday, April 25. The Navajo Nation now has a total of 1,637 cases of COVID-19 with 59 confirmed deaths.

A total of 618 cases on the Navajo Nation are in New Mexico, including the state epicenter, McKinley County.