Cases rise to 1,637 on Navajo Nation, 59 total confirmed deaths

Justine Lopez
Created: April 26, 2020 10:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Saturday, April 25. The Navajo Nation now has a total of 1,637 cases of COVID-19 with 59 confirmed deaths.
A total of 618 cases on the Navajo Nation are in New Mexico, including the state epicenter, McKinley County.
The confirmed cases include the following counties:
The Navajo Nation has administered 9,660 test with a total of 7,393 negative results.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
