Cases rise to 1,637 on Navajo Nation, 59 total confirmed deaths | KOB 4
Cases rise to 1,637 on Navajo Nation, 59 total confirmed deaths

Cases rise to 1,637 on Navajo Nation, 59 total confirmed deaths

Justine Lopez
Created: April 26, 2020 10:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Saturday, April 25. The Navajo Nation now has a total of 1,637 cases of COVID-19 with 59 confirmed deaths.

A total of 618 cases on the Navajo Nation are in New Mexico, including the state epicenter, McKinley County. 

The confirmed cases include the following counties:

  • Navajo County, AZ: 395
  • Apache County, AZ: 362
  • Coconino County, AZ: 242
  • McKinley County, NM: 398
  • San Juan County, NM: 168
  • Cibola County, NM: 16
  • San Juan County, UT: 20
  • Socorro County, NM: 21
  • Sandoval County, NM: 15

The Navajo Nation has administered 9,660 test with a total of 7,393 negative results.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


