Cases rise to 1,769 on Navajo Nation, 59 total reported deaths | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 28, 2020 07:51 AM
Created: April 28, 2020 07:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 1,769 cases of COVID-19 with 59 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include 661 cases in New Mexico: 

  • Navajo County, AZ: 426
  • Apache County, AZ: 411
  • Coconino County, AZ: 250
  • McKinley County, NM: 431
  • San Juan County, NM: 178
  • Cibola County, NM: 16
  • San Juan County, UT: 21
  • Socorro County, NM: 21
  • Sandoval County, NM: 15 

Officials say an Alternative Care Site at the Chinle Community Center may be open as soon as this weekend. It will provide 50 beds for patients that have tested positive in order to isolate them and slow the spread of COVID-19. Another Alternative Care Site is under construction in Shiprock and one in Gallup is already operational. 

"The facility will be used for people to isolate themselves so they don't expose their loved ones to the virus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Let's step it up and keep doing what we're doing to continue flattening the curve." 

The Navajo Police Department continues to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with the weekend and nightly curfews on the Navajo Nation. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


