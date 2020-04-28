Cases rise to 1,769 on Navajo Nation, 59 total reported deaths

Navajo County, AZ: 426

Apache County, AZ: 411

Coconino County, AZ: 250

McKinley County, NM: 431

San Juan County, NM: 178

Cibola County, NM: 16

San Juan County, UT: 21

Socorro County, NM: 21

Sandoval County, NM: 15

Officials say an Alternative Care Site at the Chinle Community Center may be open as soon as this weekend. It will provide 50 beds for patients that have tested positive in order to isolate them and slow the spread of COVID-19. Another Alternative Care Site is under construction in Shiprock and one in Gallup is already operational.

"The facility will be used for people to isolate themselves so they don't expose their loved ones to the virus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Let's step it up and keep doing what we're doing to continue flattening the curve."