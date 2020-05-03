Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation

“We know our men and women in uniform are giving everything they have and we know some may be getting tired, but we want them to know that they are always in our prayers and we are cheering them on," said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer. "We worked with the Division of Human Resources to ensure they receive special duty pay for working hard to protect our communities during this pandemic. As we move forward, let’s work together to flatten the curve by staying home as much as possible. We will overcome COVID-19 together."

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.