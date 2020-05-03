Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation

Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation

Justine Lopez
Created: May 03, 2020 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, May 2. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 2,292 cases of COVID-19 with 73 confirmed deaths.

The Navajo Police Department continues to enforce the Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew by setting up checkpoints along roadways and issuing citations to curfew violators.

Advertisement

“We know our men and women in uniform are giving everything they have and we know some may be getting tired, but we want them to know that they are always in our prayers and we are cheering them on," said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer. "We worked with the Division of Human Resources to ensure they receive special duty pay for working hard to protect our communities during this pandemic. As we move forward, let’s work together to flatten the curve by staying home as much as possible. We will overcome COVID-19 together."

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mayor of Gallup asks governor to extend city lockdown
Mayor of Gallup asks governor to extend city lockdown
New Mexico reports 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, 118 new cases according to partial report
New Mexico reports 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, 118 new cases according to partial report
Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation
Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation
Shooting in northeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Shooting in northeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Advertisement


Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
New Mexico reports 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, 118 new cases according to partial report
New Mexico reports 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, 118 new cases according to partial report
Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation
Cases rise to 2,292 on Navajo Nation
APD conducts operation to crack down on drag racing along Montgomery
APD conducts operation to crack down on drag racing along Montgomery
Presbyterian offers support services for health care workers
Presbyterian offers support services for health care workers