Cash incentives helping boost vaccine sign-ups

Tamara Lopez
Updated: June 04, 2021 05:20 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 03:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes is showing early success.
"So far, approximately 176,000 New Mexicans have registered," said David Morgan, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health.
The incentive to get vaccinated appears to be working.
"From the day we launched, compared to the day before, we more than doubled the number of New Mexicans who had registered onto the state registration app, and we also doubled the number of people who have actually scheduled appointments, so that's a very big deal," Morgan said.
Businesses are also joining the efforts to entice people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Kroger Health kicked off its Community Immunity giveaway.
The company, which owns Smith's, is giving away five $1 million checks every week until July 10.
Fifty people will also win groceries for a year.
People 18 and older can register, but they must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger-owned store.
Kroger is also giving out one-time $100 payments to their employees who are fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company