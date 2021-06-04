Cash incentives helping boost vaccine sign-ups

Businesses are also joining the efforts to entice people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger Health kicked off its Community Immunity giveaway.

The company, which owns Smith's, is giving away five $1 million checks every week until July 10.

Fifty people will also win groceries for a year.

People 18 and older can register, but they must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger-owned store.

Kroger is also giving out one-time $100 payments to their employees who are fully vaccinated.

Sign up for Vax 2 the Max

Sign up for the Kroger sweepstakes