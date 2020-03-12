Casinos in New Mexico have not announced plans to cancel major events | KOB 4
Casinos in New Mexico have not announced plans to cancel major events

Megan Abundis
Created: March 12, 2020 09:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Casinos in New Mexico claim they are taking precautions to protect staff and customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Isleta Resort & Casino plans on moving forward with its scheduled events.

An official with the casino told KOB 4 that they are taking extra precautions ahead of events, including concerts, like “dramatic cleaning efforts” and adding more than 100 hand sanitizers.

Sandia Resort & Casino claims it has appointed a medical team to make daily decisions about the health of the casino guests and staff.

In addition to cleaning efforts, representative with the casino said they have added sanitation stations, made gloves available for buffet guests and staff, and suspended domestic and international business travel for travel.

KOB 4 reached out to Route 66 Casino Hotel, Santa Ana Star Casino and Hotel and Buffalo Thunder, but did not hear back.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

