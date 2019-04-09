Cat rescued from utility pole after 5 days
Meg Hilling
April 09, 2019 07:18 PM
BLOOMFIELD, N.M. — For almost five whole days, a cat sat perched high on a utility pole in Bloomfield with no food or water.
Greg Stauss was working on the power line last Friday when he noticed the cat and tried to coax him down.
KOB 4 made some calls to the City of Farmington, whose Utility Department operates the power line. A team came out and so began the adventure of bringing the cat down.
Scared, he ran to the top of the pole as the utility crew worked to rescue him, where he then jumped. Despite the long fall, the cat was alive and well and took off into the bushes.
"I've never seen a cat jump from the top of a pole off of an arm at 75 feet in the air, so pretty wild cat," said Lucas Morgan, a Farmington Electric Utilities System worker.
