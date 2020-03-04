Catching up with the candidates vying for New Mexico 2nd congressional district

Chris Ramirez
Created: March 03, 2020 11:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— KOB 4’s Chris Ramirez caught up with all the candidates who are vying for New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district seat.
The three Republican candidates, Claire Chase, Yvette Harrell and Chris Mathys, are running up against Democratic incumbent Xochitl Torres Small.
Click the video above to hear the candidates answer questions about campaign funding, immigration and health care.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company