'Caution fatigue' may be to blame or people not taking COVID-19 seriously

"People want to feel like they're safe and people want to feel like they have some control over their lives. So, I believe what you are seeing play out, is that there are certain behaviors that we are being asked to do that for some people make them feel safer and feel like they have some control over fighting this pandemic," Dr. Waldorf said. "And for other people, those same behaviors may make them feel like someone is trying to control them which impacts how safe they feel in the world."

Dr. Waldorf warns against people vilifying others based off their behaviors, including not wearing a mask. She said it's more important to listen to one another to find ways to protect the community.