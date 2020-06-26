'Caution fatigue' may be to blame or people not taking COVID-19 seriously | KOB 4
'Caution fatigue' may be to blame or people not taking COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 26, 2020 10:08 PM
Created: June 26, 2020 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many people aren't taking the warnings about COVID-19 seriously anymore. 

Dr. Ann Waldorf, a clinical psychologist at UNM Hospital, many of those people are experiencing "caution fatigue."

"People want to feel like they're safe and people want to feel like they have some control over their lives. So, I believe what you are seeing play out, is that there are certain behaviors that we are being asked to do that for some people make them feel safer and feel like they have some control over fighting this pandemic," Dr. Waldorf said. "And for other people, those same behaviors may make them feel like someone is trying to control them which impacts how safe they feel in the world."

Dr. Waldorf warns against people vilifying others based off their behaviors, including not wearing a mask. She said it's more important to listen to one another to find ways to protect the community.

"It really breaks down our capacity to have a dialogue that can help us move forward," she said. 

The White House Coronavirus Task Force announced Friday that it is working on new "community-specific messaging" to more effectively reach people about the continued threat of COVID-19.

"When you just keep hearing the same thing over and over again, and the people get tone-deaf to it," said Dr. Deborah Birx. "It's because it's not tailored to their specific circumstances, and they don't see that message resonating in their lives."


