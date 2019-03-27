CBP commissioner believes border situation is at 'a breaking point'

That record was broken again the next day.

“Yesterday, we broke a record again, with 4,117," McAleenan said. "We are now on pace for over 100,000 apprehensions and encounters with migrants in March. With 90 percent of those, 90,000 people, crossing the border illegally between ports of entry, March will be the highest month since 2008."

McAleenan said most of the migrants are from Central America, many of them children.

“Why is all this occurring? The increase in family units is a direct response to the vulnerabilities in our legal framework,” McAleenan asserted. “Continued inaction by Congress is going to continue to put people at risk."

McAleenan said migrants know they will be released into the U.S. for years, awaiting an appearance before an immigration judge.

CBP will be diverting 750 officers to try to take care of migrants who are ill. The agency believes that will slow the process for people who are trying to cross the border legally.