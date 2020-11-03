CD-3 candidates Leger Fernandez, Johnson campaign into the night

A self-proclaimed radical optimistic, Leger Fernandez said she’s feeling good and is hoping to get the results her team has worked for.

“Electing somebody who as I say understands not only about the beauty about the district, but also about its poverty and what we need to do to create opportunities in this district, and looking at that kind of message of looking to create opportunities in this very diverse district has really been welcomed by the voters across the district as diverse as it is,” she said.

Martinez Johnson said she’s the underdog in the race. She’s been doing a lot of traveling between Las Vegas and Santa Fe and said she’s felt good talking to voters while also working on social distancing campaigning like Facebook Lives.

“We have been working in blue districts for the entirety of this campaign and we're seeing amazing results, so I'm very hopeful and just very happy and blessed to be representing over 44,000 New Mexicans and with this election, perhaps even 300,000 votes may come in for District 3,” she said.

Both candidates said they’ll continue campaigning until the polls close whether it be making phone calls, reaching out to people in-person or online.