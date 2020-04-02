CDC: COVID-19 can spread before person develops symptoms

The report says presymptomatic transmission is thought to have played a role in Washington during a choir practice.

"The virus doesn't spread as well unless someone is coughing," Dr. North said. "The virus lives because it's evolved to be spread by coughing and sneezing, right? So if someone is presymptomatic they may be coughing and sneezing occasionally, especially if they have allergies in New Mexico in the spring, and spreading the virus without knowing it."

Dr. North said the best way to avoid exposure is to continue social distancing.

"What they learned was that it was really important to use social distancing, which is what we're doing, staying at home, working from home, which we're probably doing right now, and handwashing," he said.

