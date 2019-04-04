CDOT awarded grant to improve safety of Wolf Creek Pass

The grant will help fund a nearly $12 million project to install things like cameras and communication lines along the pass.

"Our current cameras go down a lot during our big winter storms, so we really can't see what is going on up there," Constan said.

She said they will also install safety devices and warnings to remind truckers to slow down.

A semi crashed while going over the pass just last week.

CDOT officials say the addition of these safety features will most likely take place during the summer of 2020.