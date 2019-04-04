CDOT awarded grant to improve safety of Wolf Creek Pass | KOB 4
CDOT awarded grant to improve safety of Wolf Creek Pass

Meg Hilling
April 04, 2019 05:18 PM

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO. — A $2.4 million federal government grant has the Colorado Department of Transportation gearing up for big changes along Wolf Creek Pass.

The pass has a reputation for being dangerous for drivers and truckers who are not familiar with the terrain.

"Back in 2018, we did have three fatal crashes up on Wolf Creek Pass. It seems to come in waves," said Julie Constan, CDOT Traffic Program engineer.

The grant will help fund a nearly $12 million project to install things like cameras and communication lines along the pass. 

"Our current cameras go down a lot during our big winter storms, so we really can't see what is going on up there," Constan said.

She said they will also install safety devices and warnings to remind truckers to slow down.

A semi crashed while going over the pass just last week.

CDOT officials say the addition of these safety features will most likely take place during the summer of 2020.

Meg Hilling


Updated: April 04, 2019 05:18 PM
Created: April 04, 2019 03:23 PM

