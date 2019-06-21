Celebrating International Yoga Day in Albuquerque

"And the awesome thing about yoga is that there's never a point where you've mastered something. There's always another pose that you can learn. There's always something that you can be doing better, breathing better. There's a lot of complexities in it," she said.

Fathergill said yoga is great for anyone at any age, regardless of their fitness level.

"The benefits are absolutely there. It's just the time and effort that people put into it to try and help that mental state," said Fathergill.

YogaZo sessions take place at different breweries in Albuquerque.