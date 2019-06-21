Celebrating International Yoga Day in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Celebrating International Yoga Day in Albuquerque

Casey Torres
June 21, 2019 07:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- June 21 is International Yoga Day.

Ashley Fathergill, a yoga instructor at YogaZo in Albuquerque, has been practicing the discipline for ten years.

She started yoga in an effort to improve her physical health. However, she has shifted her focus to the mental health benefits.

"And the awesome thing about yoga is that there's never a point where you've mastered something. There's always another pose that you can learn. There's always something that you can be doing better, breathing better. There's a lot of complexities in it," she said.

Fathergill said yoga is great for anyone at any age, regardless of their fitness level.

"The benefits are absolutely there. It's just the time and effort that people put into it to try and help that mental state," said Fathergill.

YogaZo sessions take place at different breweries in Albuquerque. To check out their next available classes, click here.

Casey Torres


Created: June 21, 2019 07:33 AM

