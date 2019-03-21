Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day | KOB 4
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

Marian Camacho
March 21, 2019 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and there are several activities happening across New Mexico to mark the day.

Laurie Magovern with the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network stopped by the KOB studio to talk about the events happening and how you can get involved.

Watch the full video for more. 

