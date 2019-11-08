Census Bureau hiring in New Mexico

But it can be tough to make sure everyone fills out the form. New Mexico is a rural state.

To get the job done, the Census Bureau needs help.

“We really want people within the community be involved in this process,” said Mills. “That's why we're really trying to make sure our local recruitment efforts are robust.”

In New Mexico alone, the Census Bureau is looking for 23,000 applicants to fill thousands of positions. Some jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, and office clerks.

“The individual will be submit their application to a general application pool, and so they won' be applying for specific positions,” explained Mills.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and they're available online now. They will be reviewed starting January.

“In march the census taker might be focused on those rural areas or maybe going to group living facilities like nursing homes and dorms etc. Come May, June, they'll probably be out in the community going to those homes who have not responded online to get them to respond in person,” said Mills.