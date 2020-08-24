CEO of childcare center asks lawmakers to resist cuts to funding

"Throughout the entire state of New Mexico, childcare providers are experiencing a drastic drop in enrollment," she said. "The drastic drop in enrollment is due to unemployment. And also the fear that families, that parents, have about brining the child to childcare”



Nevarez said drops in enrollment leads to less revenue.

She wants lawmakers to do more to help places that cater to serving New Mexico's children.

"Funding is key under this pandemic," she said. "It’s a time that we really, really need to continue funding providers to adequately staff the centers”



Nevarez knows the state is facing a huge budget crunch heading into the legislative session in Santa Fe, but she is urging lawmakers not to cut funding for early childhood education.



"My message to legislators is we need to recognize that the childcare industry impacts so much, including economic recovery, preventing child abuse and neglect, and like I told you, it impacts the social and emotional well-being of children," she said. "And so we don’t have time. Our challenge is now. We don’t have time. Many centers are weeks away from closing.”